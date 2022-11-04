The name e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) closed at $48.09 up 15.43% from its previous closing price of $41.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2701927 shares were traded. ELF stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on October 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $46 from $35 previously.

On September 14, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $36.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when AMIN TARANG sold 830 shares for $43.96 per share. The transaction valued at 36,486 led to the insider holds 364,005 shares of the business.

AMIN TARANG sold 3,336 shares of ELF for $146,716 on Oct 31. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 364,382 shares after completing the transaction at $43.98 per share. On Oct 18, another insider, Franks Joshua Allen, who serves as the SVP, Operations of the company, sold 1,957 shares for $42.24 each. As a result, the insider received 82,664 and left with 114,277 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, e.l.f.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 92.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELF has reached a high of $44.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ELF has traded an average of 657.95K shares per day and 840.85k over the past ten days. A total of 51.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.56M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ELF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 3.57, compared to 2.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.90% and a Short% of Float of 6.90%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.99 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $108.74M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $112.57M to a low estimate of $102.9M. As of the current estimate, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $79.32M, an estimated increase of 37.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $461.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $434.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $441.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $392.15M, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $476.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $497.68M and the low estimate is $457M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.