The name Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) closed at $12.46 up 3.32% from its previous closing price of $12.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 761935 shares were traded. GNL stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Global Net Lease Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2021, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $21.Colliers Securities initiated its Neutral rating on June 17, 2021, with a $21 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNL has reached a high of $16.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GNL has traded an average of 671.46K shares per day and 688.78k over the past ten days. A total of 103.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.35M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GNL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.12M with a Short Ratio of 3.98, compared to 2.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.09%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GNL is 1.60, from 1.73 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.64.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.08 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $98.19M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $98.6M to a low estimate of $97.67M. As of the current estimate, Global Net Lease Inc.’s year-ago sales were $99.56M, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $99.99M, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $100.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $99.17M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $400.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $394.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $397.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $391.23M, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $430.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $455.21M and the low estimate is $414.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.