The name Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.71, down -12.97% from its previous closing price of $7.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 590853 shares were traded. RRGB stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.54.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RRGB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 23, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on November 23, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RRGB has reached a high of $23.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.89.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RRGB traded 260.71K shares on average per day over the past three months and 225.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.17M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RRGB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 5.63, compared to 2.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.38% and a Short% of Float of 20.57%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRGB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.16B, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.