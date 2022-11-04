The name Suzano S.A. (SUZ) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) closed at $10.48 up 5.22% from its previous closing price of $9.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1388040 shares were traded. SUZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Suzano S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUZ has reached a high of $12.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SUZ has traded an average of 1.59M shares per day and 1.8M over the past ten days. A total of 1.31B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.31B. Shares short for SUZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.13M with a Short Ratio of 0.72, compared to 815.95k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SUZ is 0.14, from 0.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.