The name Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Theratechnologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.94, up 2.65% from its previous closing price of $1.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1638727 shares were traded. THTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8156.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of THTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on July 29, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3 from $8 previously.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THTX has reached a high of $3.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1104, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4100.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that THTX traded 89.67K shares on average per day over the past three months and 200.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 95.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.21M. Insiders hold about 1.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.11% stake in the company. Shares short for THTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 84.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.94, compared to 93.95k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.09% and a Short% of Float of 0.09%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $81.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.82M, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $95.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $95.3M and the low estimate is $95.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.