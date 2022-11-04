There are many powerful catalysts in the market: CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) can be one of them

The closing price of CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) was $28.23 for the day, down -14.30% from the previous closing price of $32.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 989439 shares were traded. CINC stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.59.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CINC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 41.60 and its Current Ratio is at 41.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $67.

On August 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $73.

On February 01, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on February 01, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Sofinnova Partners SAS bought 133,333 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,999,990 led to the insider holds 4,220,979 shares of the business.

5AM Partners VI, LLC bought 600,000 shares of CINC for $18,000,000 on Aug 15. The 10% Owner now owns 3,953,990 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 83,000 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,490,000 and bolstered with 4,209,470 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CINC has reached a high of $43.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.33.

Shares Statistics:

CINC traded an average of 333.93K shares per day over the past three months and 398.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CINC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 894.37k with a Short Ratio of 5.18, compared to 1.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.37% and a Short% of Float of 4.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.95 and -$2.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.28. EPS for the following year is -$2.97, with 3 analysts recommending between -$2.66 and -$3.44.