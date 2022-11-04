There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Permian Resources Corporation (PR) can be one of them

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR) closed the day trading at $10.32 up 5.20% from the previous closing price of $9.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4995129 shares were traded. PR stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.70.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 15, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 when Garrison Matthew R. sold 40,000 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 400,000 led to the insider holds 1,147,566 shares of the business.

Jensen Brent P sold 70,000 shares of PR for $665,000 on Oct 21. The SVP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 947,983 shares after completing the transaction at $9.50 per share. On Oct 07, another insider, Jensen Brent P, who serves as the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $9.25 each. As a result, the insider received 462,500 and left with 1,017,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Permian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PR has reached a high of $10.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PR traded about 7.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PR traded about 5.79M shares per day. A total of 284.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.14M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company.