There is a good chance DTE Energy Company (DTE) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $111.02 in the prior trading day, DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) closed at $111.86, up 0.76%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 978346 shares were traded. DTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $112.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DTE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 801.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on May 23, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $140 from $142 previously.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $142.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $136 to $133.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Chavez JoAnn sold 1,000 shares for $135.62 per share. The transaction valued at 135,620 led to the insider holds 9,657 shares of the business.

Harris Joi M. sold 1,800 shares of DTE for $234,234 on Aug 02. The Pres. & COO – DTE Gas Company now owns 8,011 shares after completing the transaction at $130.13 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Richard Robert A., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 2,900 shares for $130.31 each. As a result, the insider received 377,899 and left with 18,046 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DTE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DTE has reached a high of $140.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 119.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 125.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.97M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 193.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.23M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DTE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.79, compared to 2.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.38%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DTE’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.20, compared to 3.54 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.19. The current Payout Ratio is 60.90% for DTE, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1175:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.95 and a low estimate of $1.51, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.1 and $5.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.98. EPS for the following year is $6.28, with 19 analysts recommending between $6.42 and $6.2.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $3.86B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.1B to a low estimate of $3.21B. As of the current estimate, DTE Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $3.71B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.75B, a decrease of -19.40% less than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.53B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.96B, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.12B and the low estimate is $12.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.