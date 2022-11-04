There is a good chance First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) closed at $8.08 in the last session, up 0.37% from day before closing price of $8.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5864543 shares were traded. AG stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4040.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 86.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AG has reached a high of $14.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AG traded on average about 6.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.66M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 262.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.82M. Insiders hold about 9.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.85% stake in the company. Shares short for AG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.55, compared to 17.04M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $173M. It ranges from a high estimate of $186M to a low estimate of $160M. As of the current estimate, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s year-ago sales were $154.07M, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $197M, an increase of 58.00% over than the figure of $12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $197M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $197M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $736M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $662.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $694.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $584.12M, up 18.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $840.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $928.37M and the low estimate is $762M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.