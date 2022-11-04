There is a good chance Under Armour Inc. (UA) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $6.25 in the prior trading day, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) closed at $6.91, up 10.56%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7907464 shares were traded. UA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UA by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on November 28, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares for $9.60 per share. The transaction valued at 240,085 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares of UA for $234,732 on May 27. The Director now owns 25,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.39 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Maheshwari Aditya, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,899 shares for $15.64 each. As a result, the insider received 45,340 and left with 58,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Under’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UA has reached a high of $23.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.47.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 232.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.50M. Insiders hold about 15.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.63% stake in the company. Shares short for UA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.50, compared to 14.58M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.