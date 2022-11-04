There Is Still Room For Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT) was $5.11 for the day, down -4.66% from the previous closing price of $5.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 537868 shares were traded. CVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.09.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CVT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On June 17, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $5.50.

On March 08, 2022, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Colliers Securities initiated its Buy rating on March 08, 2022, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when FRANKOLA JIM bought 9,800 shares for $4.65 per share. The transaction valued at 45,570 led to the insider holds 77,800 shares of the business.

FRANKOLA JIM bought 13,000 shares of CVT for $54,210 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 68,000 shares after completing the transaction at $4.17 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, NEWMAN WILLIAM J III, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,143 shares for $3.46 each. As a result, the insider received 7,407 and left with 290,881 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVT has reached a high of $10.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.03.

Shares Statistics:

CVT traded an average of 573.88K shares per day over the past three months and 402.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 481.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 463.64M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CVT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 3.53, compared to 818.1k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 6.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $624.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $621.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $623.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $518.81M, up 20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $754.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $769.18M and the low estimate is $743M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.