There Is Still Room For Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) closed the day trading at $223.58 down -0.45% from the previous closing price of $224.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1035904 shares were traded. LH stock price reached its highest trading level at $225.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $219.82.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $330 to $294.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 when EISENBERG GLENN A sold 25,000 shares for $210.62 per share. The transaction valued at 5,265,576 led to the insider holds 27,158 shares of the business.

Caveney Brian J bought 44 shares of LH for $10,251 on Sep 07. The EVP, President of Diagnostics now owns 14,282 shares after completing the transaction at $231.20 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, EISENBERG GLENN A, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer, EVP of the company, sold 32,100 shares for $253.94 each. As a result, the insider received 8,151,449 and left with 52,158 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Laboratory’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LH has reached a high of $317.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $200.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 219.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 246.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LH traded about 662.84K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LH traded about 1.17M shares per day. A total of 92.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.39, compared to 1.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for LH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.78 and a low estimate of $4.26, while EPS last year was $6.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.46, with high estimates of $4.75 and low estimates of $4.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20 and $19.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $19.73. EPS for the following year is $18.15, with 16 analysts recommending between $19.16 and $17.07.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $3.8B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.86B to a low estimate of $3.74B. As of the current estimate, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s year-ago sales were $3.65B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.83B, a decrease of -5.50% less than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.69B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.12B, down -5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.82B and the low estimate is $14.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.