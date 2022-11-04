There Is Still Room For Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE: SRI) closed the day trading at $22.68 up 7.49% from the previous closing price of $21.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 626144 shares were traded. SRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SRI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 02, 2021, Barrington Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Schlather Paul J. bought 10,912 shares for $18.85 per share. The transaction valued at 205,691 led to the insider holds 62,500 shares of the business.

Schlather Paul J. bought 486 shares of SRI for $9,282 on Sep 02. The Director now owns 51,588 shares after completing the transaction at $19.10 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Schlather Paul J., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,602 shares for $18.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 66,961 and bolstered with 51,102 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRI has reached a high of $23.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.61.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SRI traded about 78.85K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SRI traded about 163.34k shares per day. A total of 27.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.09M. Shares short for SRI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 546.62k with a Short Ratio of 8.75, compared to 800.57k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $203.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $204.76M to a low estimate of $201.3M. As of the current estimate, Stoneridge Inc.’s year-ago sales were $191.33M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $214.39M, an increase of 19.10% over than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $214.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214.38M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $884.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $835.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $859.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $770.46M, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $924M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $962.19M and the low estimate is $885.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.