There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP).

In the latest session, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) closed at $4.34 up 1.40% from its previous closing price of $4.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 852881 shares were traded. AMBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on October 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $5 from $9 previously.

On October 14, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $5.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMBP has reached a high of $9.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2222, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.7644.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMBP has traded an average of 1.61M shares per day and 1.45M over the past ten days. A total of 599.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.81M. Insiders hold about 75.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AMBP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.82M with a Short Ratio of 4.35, compared to 6.38M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.59 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.18B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.34B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 15.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.25B, an increase of 15.20% less than the figure of $15.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.09B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMBP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.05B, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.75B and the low estimate is $4.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.