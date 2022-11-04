There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW).

In the latest session, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) closed at $9.40 up 2.40% from its previous closing price of $9.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660375 shares were traded. OSW stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.19.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On January 13, 2021, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $9.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 09, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when HEYER STEVEN J sold 1,059 shares for $9.59 per share. The transaction valued at 10,152 led to the insider holds 1,160,108 shares of the business.

HEYER STEVEN J sold 10,000 shares of OSW for $93,875 on Jun 03. The Director now owns 1,161,167 shares after completing the transaction at $9.39 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, HEYER STEVEN J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $9.25 each. As a result, the insider received 92,530 and left with 1,171,167 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, OneSpaWorld’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSW has reached a high of $12.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OSW has traded an average of 385.29K shares per day and 562.75k over the past ten days. A total of 92.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.42M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OSW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 14.01, compared to 3.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.52% and a Short% of Float of 5.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $112.58M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $116.03M to a low estimate of $106.8M. As of the current estimate, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $6.43M, an estimated increase of 1,650.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $130.73M, an increase of 368.40% less than the figure of $1,650.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $481.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $453.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $464.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.03M, up 222.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $666.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $677.58M and the low estimate is $647.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.