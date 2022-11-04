There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding APi Group Corporation (APG)

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) closed the day trading at $17.01 up 7.86% from the previous closing price of $15.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1677027 shares were traded. APG stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.98.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $17.

On March 25, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $24.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Sector Perform rating on March 25, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when MALKIN ANTHONY E bought 43,000 shares for $15.10 per share. The transaction valued at 649,300 led to the insider holds 83,400 shares of the business.

MALKIN ANTHONY E bought 21,500 shares of APG for $324,650 on Sep 19. The Director now owns 77,396 shares after completing the transaction at $15.10 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, MALKIN ANTHONY E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,390 shares for $14.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,748 and bolstered with 51,150 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APG has reached a high of $26.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APG traded about 857.99K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APG traded about 973.25k shares per day. A total of 233.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.28M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for APG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.2M with a Short Ratio of 6.70, compared to 5.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 4.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $1.57, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.87 and $1.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.94B, up 65.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.98B and the low estimate is $6.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.