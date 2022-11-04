There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)

The closing price of CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) was $38.39 for the day, up 2.84% from the previous closing price of $37.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 578092 shares were traded. CVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.59.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CVI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 13, 2022, Scotiabank Upgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Sector Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $20.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on January 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CVR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVI has reached a high of $42.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.58.

Shares Statistics:

CVI traded an average of 822.81K shares per day over the past three months and 760.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 100.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.52M. Shares short for CVI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.70, compared to 1.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 6.41%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, CVI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.64 and a low estimate of $1.95, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.85, with high estimates of $2.77 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.45 and $3.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.49. EPS for the following year is $2.84, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.4 and $1.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.24B, up 31.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.72B and the low estimate is $6.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.