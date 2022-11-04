There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) closed the day trading at $181.82 down -0.27% from the previous closing price of $182.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1186225 shares were traded. TRV stock price reached its highest trading level at $182.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $180.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TRV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 53.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 23, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Peer Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $185 to $156.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on June 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $190 to $170.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when BESSETTE ANDY F sold 17,229 shares for $184.77 per share. The transaction valued at 3,183,342 led to the insider holds 14,113 shares of the business.

HEYMAN WILLIAM H sold 1,000 shares of TRV for $185,250 on Nov 01. The Vice Chairman now owns 251,605 shares after completing the transaction at $185.25 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, HEYMAN WILLIAM H, who serves as the Vice Chairman of the company, sold 14,000 shares for $183.61 each. As a result, the insider received 2,570,500 and left with 251,605 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRV has reached a high of $187.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $145.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 165.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 169.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TRV traded about 1.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TRV traded about 1.67M shares per day. A total of 235.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.84M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TRV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.20, compared to 3.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Dividends & Splits

TRV’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.72, up from 3.40 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.34. The current Payout Ratio is 25.80% for TRV, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 11, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.73 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $2.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.34, with high estimates of $5.26 and low estimates of $3.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15 and $11.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.13. EPS for the following year is $14.79, with 22 analysts recommending between $17.05 and $13.5.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $8.98B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.26B to a low estimate of $8.72B. As of the current estimate, The Travelers Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.32B, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.56B, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.36B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.96B, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.99B and the low estimate is $36.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.