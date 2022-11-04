There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)

The closing price of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) was $80.33 for the day, up 1.57% from the previous closing price of $79.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 576857 shares were traded. WIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WIX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on May 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $85.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WIX has reached a high of $207.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.36.

Shares Statistics:

WIX traded an average of 1.06M shares per day over the past three months and 607.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.40M. Insiders hold about 3.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WIX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.24M with a Short Ratio of 4.62, compared to 3.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.37% and a Short% of Float of 7.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of -$0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$2.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.26 and -$1.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.27B, up 11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.72B and the low estimate is $1.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.