This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Cars.com Inc. (CARS)

In the latest session, Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) closed at $14.04 up 9.01% from its previous closing price of $12.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 917541 shares were traded. CARS stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cars.com Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on June 21, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $16 from $19 previously.

On August 27, 2021, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Truist initiated its Buy rating on August 27, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Tomy Jeanette bought 5,556 shares for $9.00 per share. The transaction valued at 50,000 led to the insider holds 85,419 shares of the business.

Rogers James F sold 13,895 shares of CARS for $211,899 on Mar 07. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 143,698 shares after completing the transaction at $15.25 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Rogers James F, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 5,105 shares for $15.38 each. As a result, the insider received 78,515 and left with 157,593 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cars.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 159.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARS has reached a high of $19.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CARS has traded an average of 417.10K shares per day and 475.49k over the past ten days. A total of 69.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.53M. Shares short for CARS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 6.47, compared to 2.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.47% and a Short% of Float of 6.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.02 and $1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.98. EPS for the following year is $2.19, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.55 and $1.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $161.79M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $163.6M to a low estimate of $160.6M. As of the current estimate, Cars.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $152.94M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $668M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $649.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $662.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $623.68M, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $707.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $720.36M and the low estimate is $682.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.