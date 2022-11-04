This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Enviva Inc. (EVA)

As of close of business last night, Enviva Inc.’s stock clocked out at $59.93, up 0.44% from its previous closing price of $59.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 811362 shares were traded. EVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 14, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $79 to $62.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on September 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Kravtsova Yana sold 476 shares for $60.00 per share. The transaction valued at 28,560 led to the insider holds 90,027 shares of the business.

UBBEN JEFFREY W bought 25,000 shares of EVA for $1,256,125 on Oct 20. The Director now owns 5,513,742 shares after completing the transaction at $50.24 per share. On Oct 14, another insider, UBBEN JEFFREY W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 75,000 shares for $50.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,798,248 and bolstered with 5,488,742 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVA has reached a high of $91.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.98.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EVA traded 576.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 556.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.02M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 7.61, compared to 2.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.33% and a Short% of Float of 9.42%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.11, EVA has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.62. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.03.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.15 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, up 23.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.77B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.