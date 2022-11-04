This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN)

As of close of business last night, Myriad Genetics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.78, down -3.19% from its previous closing price of $16.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1018653 shares were traded. MYGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MYGN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on October 06, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when SPIEGELMAN DANIEL K sold 6,424 shares for $19.25 per share. The transaction valued at 123,673 led to the insider holds 33,980 shares of the business.

Hart Jayne B. sold 10,500 shares of MYGN for $262,500 on Feb 28. The Chief People Officer now owns 165,878 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYGN has reached a high of $31.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MYGN traded 521.38K shares on average per day over the past three months and 744.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.05M. Shares short for MYGN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.35M with a Short Ratio of 7.31, compared to 3.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.41% and a Short% of Float of 7.84%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $171M. It ranges from a high estimate of $177.47M to a low estimate of $164.6M. As of the current estimate, Myriad Genetics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $189.4M, an estimated decrease of -9.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $694M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $680.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $686.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $690.6M, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $729.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $739.8M and the low estimate is $712.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.