This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

In the latest session, Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) closed at $21.99 up 0.64% from its previous closing price of $21.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7648627 shares were traded. RF stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Regions Financial Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 12, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $20.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on July 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Duggirala Amala sold 25,000 shares for $24.50 per share. The transaction valued at 612,505 led to the insider holds 33,327 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Regions’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RF has reached a high of $25.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.50.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RF has traded an average of 8.18M shares per day and 10.44M over the past ten days. A total of 934.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 929.25M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.84, compared to 21.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RF is 0.80, from 0.62 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.23. The current Payout Ratio is 26.80% for RF, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2004 when the company split stock in a 12346:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.31. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 25 analysts recommending between $2.78 and $2.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.46B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.87B and the low estimate is $7.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.