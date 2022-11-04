Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTSH) was $4.35 for the day, up 15.69% from the previous closing price of $3.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 769596 shares were traded. TTSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TTSH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on November 19, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Lolmaugh Cabell bought 4,375 shares for $4.56 per share. The transaction valued at 19,937 led to the insider holds 205,127 shares of the business.

Glasser Deborah K bought 266 shares of TTSH for $2,030 on Dec 03. The Director now owns 3,384 shares after completing the transaction at $7.63 per share. On Dec 03, another insider, Solheid Linda, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,060 shares for $7.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,378 and bolstered with 45,305 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tile’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTSH has reached a high of $8.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8458, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7910.

Shares Statistics:

TTSH traded an average of 437.78K shares per day over the past three months and 336.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.96M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TTSH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 498.47k with a Short Ratio of 5.32, compared to 144.1k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.25 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $389.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $389.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $389.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $370.7M, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $408.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $408.82M and the low estimate is $408.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.