Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT)

The closing price of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) was $54.23 for the day, up 5.32% from the previous closing price of $51.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 863252 shares were traded. BOOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BOOT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 27, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $115.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on May 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $109 to $121.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when STARRETT PETER bought 4,000 shares for $70.88 per share. The transaction valued at 283,505 led to the insider holds 14,799 shares of the business.

Watkins James M bought 2,500 shares of BOOT for $152,082 on Aug 05. The CFO & SECRETARY now owns 8,353 shares after completing the transaction at $60.83 per share. On May 27, another insider, STARRETT PETER, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,200 shares for $80.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 97,072 and bolstered with 10,799 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Boot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOOT has reached a high of $134.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.37.

Shares Statistics:

BOOT traded an average of 677.49K shares per day over the past three months and 1.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.63M. Shares short for BOOT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.73M with a Short Ratio of 4.47, compared to 2.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.15% and a Short% of Float of 10.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.17, with high estimates of $2.33 and low estimates of $1.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.41 and $5.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.03. EPS for the following year is $6.45, with 12 analysts recommending between $7.6 and $5.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.92B and the low estimate is $1.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.