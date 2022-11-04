Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND)

The closing price of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) was $67.65 for the day, up 3.17% from the previous closing price of $65.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3278475 shares were traded. FND stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FND’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $75 from $103 previously.

On June 27, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $109 to $64.

On June 23, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $65.MKM Partners initiated its Neutral rating on June 23, 2022, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when DENNY STEVEN ALAN sold 6,028 shares for $95.10 per share. The transaction valued at 573,263 led to the insider holds 4,477 shares of the business.

MARSHALL RYAN bought 350 shares of FND for $24,953 on May 13. The Director now owns 4,249 shares after completing the transaction at $71.30 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, GILES WILLIAM T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $96.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 192,000 and bolstered with 5,899 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Floor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FND has reached a high of $145.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.07.

Shares Statistics:

FND traded an average of 1.51M shares per day over the past three months and 1.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.06M. Shares short for FND as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.47M with a Short Ratio of 6.88, compared to 6.07M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.00% and a Short% of Float of 9.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.98 and $2.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.83. EPS for the following year is $3.55, with 20 analysts recommending between $3.8 and $3.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $840.26M, an estimated increase of 27.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, an increase of 25.80% less than the figure of $27.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.43B, up 25.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.49B and the low estimate is $4.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.