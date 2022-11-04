Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) closed the day trading at $23.99 up 1.44% from the previous closing price of $23.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5780901 shares were traded. PEAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.12.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PEAK, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 08, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $33 to $31.

On June 03, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $34.CapitalOne initiated its Equal Weight rating on June 03, 2022, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 when GARVEY CHRISTINE sold 300 shares for $34.35 per share. The transaction valued at 10,306 led to the insider holds 22,709 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Healthpeak’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 54.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEAK has reached a high of $36.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.87.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PEAK traded about 4.24M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PEAK traded about 5.15M shares per day. A total of 539.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 537.98M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PEAK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.49M with a Short Ratio of 1.91, compared to 9.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Dividends & Splits

PEAK’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 1.27 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.84. The current Payout Ratio is 293.30% for PEAK, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 17, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1098:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.9B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.3B and the low estimate is $2.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.