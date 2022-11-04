Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR)

The closing price of Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) was $64.41 for the day, down -24.53% from the previous closing price of $85.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$20.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 923544 shares were traded. PLMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.96.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLMR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $88 to $90.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on June 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 19 when Uchida T Christopher sold 1,000 shares for $88.90 per share. The transaction valued at 88,900 led to the insider holds 20,374 shares of the business.

Christianson Jon sold 6,000 shares of PLMR for $558,685 on Oct 14. The President now owns 84,847 shares after completing the transaction at $93.11 per share. On Oct 11, another insider, Uchida T Christopher, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $94.00 each. As a result, the insider received 141,000 and left with 20,374 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Palomar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLMR has reached a high of $97.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.85.

Shares Statistics:

PLMR traded an average of 165.94K shares per day over the past three months and 218.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.14M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PLMR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 833.07k with a Short Ratio of 6.16, compared to 755.41k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.31% and a Short% of Float of 4.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.05 and $2.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.85. EPS for the following year is $3.77, with 8 analysts recommending between $4.15 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $197.8M to a low estimate of $184.93M. As of the current estimate, Palomar Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $110.91M, an estimated increase of 74.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $838.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $781.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $808.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $535.17M, up 51.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $920.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.