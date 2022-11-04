Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)

The closing price of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) was $0.17 for the day, up 5.26% from the previous closing price of $0.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0052 from its previous closing price. On the day, 943364 shares were traded. TCBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1652.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TCBP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Randall Kenneth Edward bought 20,803 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 23,923 led to the insider holds 100,418 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCBP has reached a high of $3.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2713, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6989.

Shares Statistics:

TCBP traded an average of 308.36K shares per day over the past three months and 219.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.03M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TCBP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 174.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.25, compared to 113.23k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.