TKC (Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s stock clocked out at $3.97, up 9.97% from its previous closing price of $3.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1417296 shares were traded. TKC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TKC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Turkcell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TKC has reached a high of $4.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1650, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1598.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TKC traded 527.08K shares on average per day over the past three months and 433.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 873.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 478.19M. Insiders hold about 67.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TKC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.91M with a Short Ratio of 2.58, compared to 1.63M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.70, TKC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 19.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 18.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.52. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TKC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 28, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 11861:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.23B and the low estimate is $4.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.