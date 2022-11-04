Update from Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) was $3.87 for the day, down -13.23% from the previous closing price of $4.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3493807 shares were traded. ABEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ABEO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 18, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On February 10, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on February 10, 2020, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Alvino Mark sold 20,000 shares for $0.15 per share. The transaction valued at 3,098 led to the insider holds 27,181 shares of the business.

Alvino Mark sold 35,000 shares of ABEO for $5,464 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 47,181 shares after completing the transaction at $0.16 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, O’Malley Brendan M., who serves as the SVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 8,880 shares for $0.57 each. As a result, the insider received 5,035 and left with 204,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABEO has reached a high of $26.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9094, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0741.

Shares Statistics:

ABEO traded an average of 389.93K shares per day over the past three months and 623.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.03M. Insiders hold about 6.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ABEO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 213.12k with a Short Ratio of 1.56, compared to 202.98k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.63% and a Short% of Float of 3.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.25 and a low estimate of -$2.5, while EPS last year was -$4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.05, with high estimates of -$1 and low estimates of -$1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.85 and -$4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.67. EPS for the following year is -$2.53, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.82 and -$3.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $300k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3M, down -56.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.2M and the low estimate is $700k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 588.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.