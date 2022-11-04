Update from AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): A steady trajectory

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) closed the day trading at $8.05 down -1.35% from the previous closing price of $8.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13480265 shares were traded. AGNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AGNC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $9 from $12 previously.

On June 09, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $12.25 to $13.25.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on May 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13.50 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 11 when Kain Gary D sold 200,000 shares for $14.10 per share. The transaction valued at 2,819,760 led to the insider holds 667,920 shares of the business.

Kain Gary D sold 400,000 shares of AGNC for $5,639,520 on Feb 11. The Director, Executive Chair now owns 2,066,178 shares after completing the transaction at $14.10 per share. On Nov 05, another insider, Kain Gary D, who serves as the Director and Executive Chair of the company, sold 4,080 shares for $16.25 each. As a result, the insider received 66,312 and left with 867,920 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGNC has reached a high of $16.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AGNC traded about 13.58M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AGNC traded about 19.55M shares per day. A total of 551.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 548.93M. Insiders hold about 0.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AGNC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.79, compared to 18.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.92% and a Short% of Float of 2.93%.

Dividends & Splits

AGNC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.44, up from 1.44 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 17.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.34.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.89 and $1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.55. EPS for the following year is $2.14, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.85 and $1.38.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $327.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $435.2M to a low estimate of $254.3M. As of the current estimate, AGNC Investment Corp.’s year-ago sales were $279M, an estimated increase of 17.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $319.04M, an increase of 29.20% over than the figure of $17.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $460.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $252M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.29B, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $907M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.