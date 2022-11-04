Update from Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM): A steady trajectory

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) closed the day trading at $34.10 up 1.01% from the previous closing price of $33.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 837913 shares were traded. VNOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.07.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VNOM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1302.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 125,000 shares for $33.73 per share. The transaction valued at 4,216,619 led to the insider holds 11,020,000 shares of the business.

BX SWT ML Holdco LLC sold 125,000 shares of VNOM for $4,216,619 on Nov 02. The 10% Owner now owns 11,020,000 shares after completing the transaction at $33.73 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, BX SWT ML Holdco LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 60,000 shares for $33.59 each. As a result, the insider received 2,015,370 and left with 11,145,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Viper’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNOM has reached a high of $35.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VNOM traded about 524.19K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VNOM traded about 434.21k shares per day. A total of 76.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.88M. Insiders hold about 15.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VNOM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 962.47k with a Short Ratio of 2.63, compared to 1.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.25% and a Short% of Float of 1.45%.

Dividends & Splits

VNOM’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.24, up from 0.27 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.97.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.07 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $1.89 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.96 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.22. EPS for the following year is $2.2, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.57 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $220.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $248M to a low estimate of $200M. As of the current estimate, Viper Energy Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $114.15M, an estimated increase of 93.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $220.82M, an increase of 72.50% less than the figure of $93.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $248M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $195.61M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $943M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $679.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $833.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $504.92M, up 65.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $789.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $989M and the low estimate is $507.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.