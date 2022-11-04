Update from VOC Energy Trust (VOC): A steady trajectory

The closing price of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC) was $9.82 for the day, up 23.83% from the previous closing price of $7.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 789821 shares were traded. VOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VOC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 23, 2014, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $7 from $10 previously.

On March 13, 2012, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $21.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on January 04, 2012, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, VOC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VOC has reached a high of $10.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.12.

Shares Statistics:

VOC traded an average of 127.61K shares per day over the past three months and 310.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.55M. Insiders hold about 26.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VOC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 102.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.28, compared to 41.41k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.60% and a Short% of Float of 0.80%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.14, VOC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.27. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 20.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.18.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.9M and the low estimate is $26.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.