VMC (Vulcan Materials Company) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) closed at $169.04 up 3.76% from its previous closing price of $162.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1484825 shares were traded. VMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $171.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $160.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vulcan Materials Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 182.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 118.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 01, 2022, Vertical Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $225.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Clement David P sold 3,377 shares for $165.23 per share. The transaction valued at 557,985 led to the insider holds 3,970 shares of the business.

Perkins Jerry F Jr sold 493 shares of VMC for $98,127 on Nov 23. The Senior Vice President now owns 6,115 shares after completing the transaction at $199.04 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Clement David P, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $197.71 each. As a result, the insider received 790,840 and left with 5,266 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vulcan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VMC has reached a high of $213.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $137.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 161.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 168.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VMC has traded an average of 735.32K shares per day and 956.21k over the past ten days. A total of 133.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.62M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VMC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.24, compared to 1.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.25% and a Short% of Float of 1.41%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VMC is 1.60, from 1.36 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.91. The current Payout Ratio is 34.50% for VMC, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 04, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 10, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.02 and a low estimate of $1.49, while EPS last year was $1.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.93, with high estimates of $2.24 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.67 and $5.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.99. EPS for the following year is $7.62, with 23 analysts recommending between $8.73 and $6.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.86B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.99B to a low estimate of $1.78B. As of the current estimate, Vulcan Materials Company’s year-ago sales were $1.36B, an estimated increase of 36.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.94B, an increase of 34.50% less than the figure of $36.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.81B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.55B, up 27.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.26B and the low estimate is $7.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.