What shareholders can do to beat the market with CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) stock

As of close of business last night, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $150.50, up 11.02% from its previous closing price of $135.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+14.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1373757 shares were traded. CYBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $151.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CYBR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 225.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 30, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $187.

On September 29, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $195.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on September 29, 2022, with a $195 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYBR has reached a high of $201.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 148.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 146.02.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CYBR traded 423.21K shares on average per day over the past three months and 600.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.07M. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CYBR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 4.93, compared to 1.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.17% and a Short% of Float of 4.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.42 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $598.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $586.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $591.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $502.92M, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $722.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $766.9M and the low estimate is $682.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.