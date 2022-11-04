Which analyst expects Berry Corporation (BRY) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Berry Corporation’s stock clocked out at $9.66, up 5.00% from its previous closing price of $9.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 998284 shares were traded. BRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.12.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BRY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On April 07, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $14.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on April 14, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP sold 2,825,000 shares for $8.50 per share. The transaction valued at 24,012,500 led to the insider holds 7,797,000 shares of the business.

Oaktree Value Opportunities Fu sold 2,825,000 shares of BRY for $24,012,500 on Oct 13. The 10% Owner now owns 7,797,000 shares after completing the transaction at $8.50 per share. On Oct 07, another insider, OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,000,000 shares for $9.00 each. As a result, the insider received 9,000,000 and left with 10,622,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Berry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 219.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRY has reached a high of $11.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.43.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BRY traded 676.85K shares on average per day over the past three months and 829.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BRY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.98, compared to 2.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.95% and a Short% of Float of 5.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, BRY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.82%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.7 and $1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.65. EPS for the following year is $2.96, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.85 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $210.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $249.5M to a low estimate of $181.1M. As of the current estimate, Berry Corporation’s year-ago sales were $99.25M, an estimated increase of 112.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $211.6M, an increase of 47.50% less than the figure of $112.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $237.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $807.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $687.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $737.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $544.95M, up 35.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $862.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $952M and the low estimate is $763M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.