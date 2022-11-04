Which analyst expects INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, INNOVATE Corp.’s stock clocked out at $0.79, down -1.25% from its previous closing price of $0.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 891531 shares were traded. VATE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7620.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VATE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Goldstein Brian Steven bought 10,000 shares for $1.45 per share. The transaction valued at 14,505 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Lombard Shelly sold 35,000 shares of VATE for $66,850 on Jun 15. The Director now owns 31,298 shares after completing the transaction at $1.91 per share. On May 09, another insider, GLAZER AVRAM A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 300,000 shares for $2.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 838,590 and bolstered with 19,384,196 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VATE has reached a high of $4.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0346, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3478.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VATE traded 192.35K shares on average per day over the past three months and 211.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.45M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VATE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 8.96, compared to 3.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 4.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $248.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $250M to a low estimate of $250M. As of the current estimate, INNOVATE Corp.’s year-ago sales were $498.4M, an estimated decrease of -50.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $251.7M, a decrease of -43.40% over than the figure of -$50.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $251.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $251.7M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VATE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98B, down -48.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.