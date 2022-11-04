Which analyst expects Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Intrepid Potash Inc.’s stock clocked out at $34.24, down -20.50% from its previous closing price of $43.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1436095 shares were traded. IPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IPI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on November 04, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Preston Matthew D sold 6,136 shares for $64.74 per share. The transaction valued at 397,239 led to the insider holds 9,929 shares of the business.

Clearway Capital Management LL sold 20,000 shares of IPI for $1,850,000 on Mar 24. The 10% Owner now owns 1,336,083 shares after completing the transaction at $92.50 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Clearway Capital Management LL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $90.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,800,000 and left with 1,356,083 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Intrepid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IPI has reached a high of $121.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.09.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IPI traded 298.97K shares on average per day over the past three months and 333.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.61M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IPI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 669.36k with a Short Ratio of 2.54, compared to 684.09k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.92% and a Short% of Float of 5.92%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for IPI, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 13, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 12, 2012. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 13, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.04 and a low estimate of $1.92, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.31, with high estimates of $2.62 and low estimates of $2.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.42 and $8.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.66. EPS for the following year is $4.75, with 3 analysts recommending between $5.4 and $3.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $380.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $348.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $365.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $270.33M, up 35.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $295.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $303.08M and the low estimate is $291.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.