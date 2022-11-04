Which analyst expects NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) closed at $78.18 up 1.16% from its previous closing price of $77.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6919556 shares were traded. NEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.36.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NextEra Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on September 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $99 from $94 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Coffey Robert sold 2,908 shares for $78.19 per share. The transaction valued at 227,377 led to the insider holds 11,489 shares of the business.

Reagan Ronald R sold 9,307 shares of NEE for $826,369 on Sep 14. The EVP, Eng., Const. & ISC now owns 18,176 shares after completing the transaction at $88.79 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, KETCHUM JOHN W, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 12,909 shares for $78.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,011,162 and bolstered with 132,894 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NextEra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEE has reached a high of $93.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.57.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NEE has traded an average of 7.87M shares per day and 8.06M over the past ten days. A total of 1.97B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.96B. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NEE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 24.11M with a Short Ratio of 2.48, compared to 20.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NEE is 1.70, from 1.43 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.17. The current Payout Ratio is 123.30% for NEE, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 26, 2020 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.92 and $2.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.86. EPS for the following year is $3.08, with 20 analysts recommending between $3.18 and $2.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.63B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.14B to a low estimate of $4.46B. As of the current estimate, NextEra Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.42B, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.52B, an increase of 29.30% over than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.15B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.07B, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.15B and the low estimate is $21.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.