WMB (The Williams Companies Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $33.04 in the prior trading day, The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) closed at $33.15, up 0.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6386153 shares were traded. WMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.58.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WMB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 302.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on September 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $30 from $35 previously.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 17, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Cowan Debbie L. sold 36,228 shares for $37.75 per share. The transaction valued at 1,367,612 led to the insider holds 62,891 shares of the business.

Hallam Scott A. sold 15,607 shares of WMB for $519,713 on Apr 06. The SVP Transmission & Gulf of Mex now owns 164,054 shares after completing the transaction at $33.30 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Hallam Scott A., who serves as the SVP Transmission & Gulf of Mex of the company, sold 12,838 shares for $33.86 each. As a result, the insider received 434,695 and left with 179,661 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMB has reached a high of $37.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.86M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.22B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.21B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WMB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.69, compared to 19.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WMB’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.61, compared to 1.70 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.91. The current Payout Ratio is 129.90% for WMB, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2012 when the company split stock in a 10000:8152 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.67 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.91 and $1.43.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $2.72B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.18B to a low estimate of $2.54B. As of the current estimate, The Williams Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.07B, an estimated increase of 31.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.78B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.24B and the low estimate is $10.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.