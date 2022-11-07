A correction may be in store for Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares?

In the latest session, Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) closed at $2.64 down -14.56% from its previous closing price of $3.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1272336 shares were traded. GRTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5028.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gritstone bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On August 22, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Jones Erin sold 1,000 shares for $13.01 per share. The transaction valued at 13,010 led to the insider holds 45,900 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRTS has reached a high of $14.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8958, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3496.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GRTS has traded an average of 941.07K shares per day and 1.4M over the past ten days. A total of 86.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.84M. Insiders hold about 2.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GRTS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.37M with a Short Ratio of 5.69, compared to 3.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.25% and a Short% of Float of 3.34%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.39 and -$1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.56. EPS for the following year is -$1.67, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.25 and -$1.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.19M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of the current estimate, Gritstone bio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.84M, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.21M, an increase of 22.80% over than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.21M, down -65.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24M and the low estimate is $10M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.