A correction may be in store for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) shares?

As of close of business last night, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.54, down -11.49% from its previous closing price of $1.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1706182 shares were traded. SONN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5250.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SONN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONN has reached a high of $9.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9320, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6533.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SONN traded 4.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 24.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.87M. Insiders hold about 2.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SONN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 266.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 2.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.44% and a Short% of Float of 0.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $200k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $200k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $484k, down -58.70% from the average estimate.