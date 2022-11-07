A glimpse at electroCore Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) closed at $0.25 down -23.76% from its previous closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0784 from its previous closing price. On the day, 938279 shares were traded. ECOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2516.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of electroCore Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Errico Joseph P bought 100,000 shares for $0.56 per share. The transaction valued at 55,780 led to the insider holds 1,765,651 shares of the business.

Moody Trevor J bought 39,478 shares of ECOR for $17,394 on May 31. The Director now owns 423,455 shares after completing the transaction at $0.44 per share. On May 27, another insider, Moody Trevor J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,522 shares for $0.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,575 and bolstered with 383,977 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ECOR has reached a high of $1.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4028, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5107.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ECOR has traded an average of 238.23K shares per day and 609.42k over the past ten days. A total of 70.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.28M. Insiders hold about 6.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ECOR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 679.02k with a Short Ratio of 3.06, compared to 1.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.02M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.11M to a low estimate of $1.9M. As of the current estimate, electroCore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.34M, an estimated increase of 50.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.34M, an increase of 57.40% over than the figure of $50.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.99M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ECOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.45M, up 62.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.2M and the low estimate is $12.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 63.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.