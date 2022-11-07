A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

The price of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) closed at $5.59 in the last session, up 15.02% from day before closing price of $4.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 540884 shares were traded. ARQQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.72.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARQQ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on July 19, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On April 26, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 55.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARQQ has reached a high of $41.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.95.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARQQ traded on average about 304.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 165.54k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 121.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.73M. Insiders hold about 79.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ARQQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 547.03k with a Short Ratio of 2.78, compared to 780.88k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.46 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $108.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115.04M and the low estimate is $102.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 265.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.