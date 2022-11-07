A Stock You Should Be Looking At: CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

After finishing at $0.25 in the prior trading day, CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) closed at $0.24, down -2.97%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0075 from its previous closing price. On the day, 555098 shares were traded. LOTZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2560 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2401.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LOTZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 16, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when Peker Lev sold 5,056 shares for $0.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,279 led to the insider holds 3,206,549 shares of the business.

Peker Lev sold 657 shares of LOTZ for $225 on Sep 23. The CEO now owns 289,521 shares after completing the transaction at $0.34 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Peker Lev, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 724 shares for $0.45 each. As a result, the insider received 326 and left with 246,449 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOTZ has reached a high of $4.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3225, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8447.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 517.71k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 114.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.27M. Insiders hold about 29.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LOTZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.12, compared to 4.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.14% and a Short% of Float of 5.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $71.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.5M to a low estimate of $71.5M. As of the current estimate, CarLotz Inc.’s year-ago sales were $50.77M, an estimated increase of 40.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.3M, an increase of 10.70% less than the figure of $40.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOTZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $294.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $294.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $294.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $258.53M, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $302.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $302.4M and the low estimate is $302.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.