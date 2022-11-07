A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)

After finishing at $0.12 in the prior trading day, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) closed at $0.13, up 9.16%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0107 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3390302 shares were traded. SYTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1331 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1210.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SYTA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYTA has reached a high of $7.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3503, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9108.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 33.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.98M. Insiders hold about 4.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SYTA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 648.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.41, compared to 1.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.29% and a Short% of Float of 4.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.61M and the low estimate is $25.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 88.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.