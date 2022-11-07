An average trading volume for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $19.00 in the prior trading day, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) closed at $19.48, up 2.53%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1480433 shares were traded. AEHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.24.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AEHR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 121.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when RICHMOND DONALD P. II sold 21,910 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 460,110 led to the insider holds 193,358 shares of the business.

OLIPHANT LAURA sold 1,083 shares of AEHR for $23,874 on Oct 25. The Director now owns 21,283 shares after completing the transaction at $22.04 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, OLIPHANT LAURA, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,806 shares for $22.00 each. As a result, the insider received 127,732 and left with 22,366 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aehr’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEHR has reached a high of $27.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 27.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.24M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AEHR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.01M with a Short Ratio of 1.99, compared to 1.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.76% and a Short% of Float of 4.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.83M, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $99.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $99.09M and the low estimate is $99.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 59.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.