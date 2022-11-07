An average trading volume for Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $0.09 in the prior trading day, Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) closed at $0.08, down -1.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0017 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10239105 shares were traded. COSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0885 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COSM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 when Siokas Grigorios bought 12,500,000 shares for $0.12 per share. The transaction valued at 1,500,000 led to the insider holds 19,334,168 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COSM has reached a high of $4.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2196, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1913.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 22.78M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 19.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.29M. Insiders hold about 73.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for COSM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 200.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.11, compared to 593.83k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.