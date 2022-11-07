An average trading volume for SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) closed at $8.36 in the last session, up 8.43% from day before closing price of $7.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1117707 shares were traded. SXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SXC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

B. Riley FBR Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 30, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Hardesty Phillip Michael sold 8,566 shares for $6.42 per share. The transaction valued at 54,982 led to the insider holds 147,510 shares of the business.

Hardesty Phillip Michael sold 5,844 shares of SXC for $37,900 on Dec 08. The Senior Vice President now owns 156,076 shares after completing the transaction at $6.49 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SunCoke’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SXC has reached a high of $9.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SXC traded on average about 741.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 919.63k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 83.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SXC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.07, compared to 2.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.90% and a Short% of Float of 3.51%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SXC is 0.32, which was 0.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46B, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.43B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -22.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.